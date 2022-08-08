CO sheriff's deputy killed in shooting near Colorado Springs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday while responding to a shooting in southern Colorado, authorities said.

Deputy Andrew Peery, a decorated member of the SWAT team, was killed, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Elder said that Peery and another deputy along with a police officer from the city of Fountain arrived at a home where a shooting was reported in the Security-Widefield area near Colorado Springs and were immediately met with gunfire. The officers shot back at least one time, he said.

The sheriff's office said they were looking for a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement expressing his condolences.

"My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others," he said.