CNN offices in New York evacuated due to 'bomb threat': report

A reported bomb threat phoned in to CNN's New York offices has prompted an evacuation late Thursday evening, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

News of the threat was communicated on Twitter by CNN anchor Brian Stetler.

"The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle," Stelter wrote. "Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption."

The area -- around 59th Street and Central Park West in midtown Manhattan -- was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while authorities investigate, police said, adding that a bomb squad had been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

