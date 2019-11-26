Climber saved by ‘Free Solo’ star after El Capitan fall

A renowned rock climber survived a fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan rock formation this weekend, thanks in large part to the intervention of “Free Solo” star Alex Honnold.

Emily Harrington, 33, fell from the 3,200-foot sheer granite wall Sunday, suffering severe spinal injuries.

Honnold, star of the 2018 documentary “Free Solo,” which chronicled his efforts to ascend El Capitan without any ropes, was among fellow climbers who helped rescue her.

“I had an accident yesterday on El Cap,” wrote Harrington, a five-time U.S. sport climbing champion, on her Instagram. “I’m banged up but gonna be ok thankfully.”

“Not much to say except I took a bad fall and pin balled a bit then somehow hit the rope w my neck,” she wrote.

Harrington’s boyfriend, Adrian Ballinger, posted a picture of Harington on his Instagram of her being hauled away in a stretcher while clearly in pain.

“The most important person in my world in below freezing temperatures with real injuries and a lot of reasons to suspect spinal injury,” he wrote. “But looking back it was al the best case scenario of the worst case scenario.”

Ballinger praised Honnold for maintaining spinal immobilization on the wall while “getting things ready for an evac, and telling stories and keeping her talking throughout.”

Harrington is renowned in the climbing community, having climbed high-altitude peaks in Nepal, China, Myanmar, Crimea, and Morocco. She is also sponsored by The North Face, among other companies.