Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ohio
Published
Last Update November 21, 2015

Cleveland serial killer of 11 women seeks new trial over closing of evidence session

By | Associated Press
  • df7fd3c6-
    Image 1 of 2

    In this Sept. 12, 2011 photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a pre-trial hearing. The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments by attorneys for Sowell that he deserves a new trial because a hearing about the suppression of evidence was closed to the public. The 55-year-old received the death penalty in 2011 for killing 11 women whose remains were found in and around his home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (The Associated Press)

  • df7fd3c6-
    Image 2 of 2

    In this Sept. 12, 2011 photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a pre-trial hearing. The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments by attorneys for Sowell that he deserves a new trial because a hearing about the suppression of evidence was closed to the public. The 55-year-old received the death penalty in 2011 for killing 11 women whose remains were found in and around his home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (The Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments that a Cleveland killer of 11 women deserves a new trial because an evidence-suppression hearing was closed to the public.

Lawyers for Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) also say a new trial is warranted because the judge in the case shielded the individual questioning of potential jurors.

Prosecutors agree that Sowell deserves a new hearing over the suppression of statements made to the police but not a new trial.

Both sides filed arguments last week as part of the court's consideration of Sowell's overall appeal of his conviction and death sentence.

The 55-year-old Sowell was sentenced in 2011 for killing the women whose remains were found in and around his home.