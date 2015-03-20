Cleveland serial killer of 11 women seeks new trial over closing of evidence session

next Image 1 of 2

The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments that a Cleveland killer of 11 women deserves a new trial because an evidence-suppression hearing was closed to the public.

Lawyers for Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) also say a new trial is warranted because the judge in the case shielded the individual questioning of potential jurors.

Prosecutors agree that Sowell deserves a new hearing over the suppression of statements made to the police but not a new trial.

Both sides filed arguments last week as part of the court's consideration of Sowell's overall appeal of his conviction and death sentence.

The 55-year-old Sowell was sentenced in 2011 for killing the women whose remains were found in and around his home.