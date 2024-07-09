Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Church's Chicken employee in Tennessee shot, killed after argument in drive-thru: police

The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect with purple hair who was captured on surveillance video

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
An argument between an employee at a Church’s Chicken in Tennessee and a woman in the drive-thru turned deadly on Monday, police said. 

Memphis police investigators are searching for the customer, a woman with purple hair who was captured on surveillance video. 

The fatal shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Park Avenue fast-food location, about six miles southeast of downtown Memphis. 

Responding officers found the employee, who was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead after the shooting, police said. 

Suspect seen in Church's Chicken homicide

Memphis police are looking for a woman in connection with the death of a Church's Chicken employee following an argument between the pair.  (Memphis Police Department)

The unidentified victim was working at the chicken place when she got into an argument with the woman with purple hair who drove a teal-colored compact SUV through the drive-thru, police said. 

fried chicken plate

Police said it's unclear what the worker and the suspect argued about before the fatal shooting. (iStock)

It was not known what they argued about. 

"The teal-colored SUV drove off the lot and the victim walked outside of the business to get some air," police wrote in the release. "A few moments later a gunshot was heard and the teal-colored SUV was seen on video speeding off the parking lot."

Woman with purple hair see at homicide scene

A woman with purple hair is wanted in connection with the killing of a Church's Chicken employee in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Memphis Police Department)

The car was later found by the authorities. No arrests have been made. 

A Church's Chicken company spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the location where the shooting happened will be closed for several days as they "address the needs of the victim’s family and our team members." 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our team members," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family during this difficult time."

The spokesperson said the company is working closely with police.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.