Amid coronavirus shutdowns, churches offer drive-thru prayer, drive-in service

Many churches are offering drive-thru prayer -- and one church is even planning a drive-in service with a jumbotron -- as congregations are no longer able to meet in person for large gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Troy Brewer, senior pastor of 5,000-member OpenDoor Church in Burleson, Texas, in Fort Worth area, told Fox News the circumstances may hinder their outreach globally but now is the time to focus on the local community.

POLICE SHOW UP AT LOUISIANA CHURCH THAT WAS DEFYING CORONAVIRUS STATE ORDER

"We want to love people, bless people, and we want to pray," Brewer said. "We want to be available to people and serve them."

Other churches are doing similar outreach with drive-thru prayer. In Dayton, Tenn., the congregation at Grace Bible Church will offer drive-in service on Sunday, complete with a jumbotron.

At OpenDoor Church, the 53-year-old pastor, who started the church in 1995, said people can drive up to their church Wednesday night and three service times on Sunday and church leadership will pray for, encourage, and bless them while they stay in their cars.

HOW CHURCHES ARE WORKING TO BRING GOOD NEWS, POSITIVITY AMID CORONAVIRUS FEARS

People have the option of getting communion as well and the church has cards with scripture on them they are handing out to deal with anxiety and other issues.

"If the body of Christ doesn't bring peace, unity, and the power of the Lord, I don't think anyone else is coming," Brewer said. "This is a great opportunity for us to stand up and reach out to our own communities and make a tremendous difference."

The church also started a national prayer hotline with a prayer center: 877-413-0888. In addition to prayer, if people need food, help, hospital visits, they are mobilizing volunteers to help the elderly and the vulnerable so they don't have to leave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

"It's not so much outreach anymore as it is in reach," the pastor concluded. "The whole church all over the world is being forced to change their methods."