Coronavirus
The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes cancels four shows today

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase

Associated Press
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following statement about today’s shows.

Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller Center -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible."

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

