Chinese illegals accused of plotting to scam elderly Americans out of life savings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two Chinese illegals accused of conning elderly Americans out of tens of thousands of dollars, authorities said Tuesday.

"It takes a real dirtbag to prey on our most vulnerable community members by attempting to swindle them out of their hard-earned savings," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Deputy Field Office Director Joseph Freden said in a statement. "We remain committed to the arrest and removal of aliens who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our laws."

The suspects, charged with separate crimes, have been identified as Jian Chen and Rihui Yan.

CHINESE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CROSSINGS THAT SURGED DURING BIDEN ADMIN A 'NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERN,' EXPERT WARNS

Chen allegedly conned a 63-year-old woman out of $42,000 and arranged to obtain nearly $100,000 more in Potsdam, New York. He found agents from Homeland Security Investigations and ICE Enforcement Removal Operations instead of the victim when he went to meet, authorities said.

Yan, whom ICE dubbed a "scam artist and illegal alien," allegedly tried to swindle an elderly Wyoming County couple for $20,000 -- their life savings.

‘HIGH-RISK’ ICE FLIGHT DEPORTS OVER 100 ILLEGAL ALIENS, INCLUDING CONVICTED FELONS, TO CHINA

Both are being held without bond pending removal.

"This HSI Massena investigation underscores HSI’s commitment to disrupting and dismantling transnational criminal organizations and groups intent on exploiting our vulnerable communities," said HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan. "We will never stand idly by while bad actors – in this case, illegally present Chinese nationals – target innocent New Yorkers for their own selfish gain,"

A third Chinese suspect, Hui Chen, was arrested on similar charges in October 2024 and is in custody pending deportation, authorities said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border officials told Fox News last year that the fastest growing group of illegal migrants crossing the southern border was coming from China.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has led a massive removal campaign targeting criminal aliens across the country.