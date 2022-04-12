Brooklyn subway station shooting: multiple wounded, 'undetonated devices' found
The NYPD is investigating a subway station shooting in Brooklyn, NY, where several people were shot and undetonated devices were reportedly found
incoming update…
A law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital the suspect is described as a Black male, wearing an MTA uniform, a gas mask and "carrying a bookbag."
NYPD Counterterrorism units are responding to the scene, while additional units, including police K9s and heavy weaponry, have been deployed to subway stations around New York City, a high-ranking law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.
Agents from the FBI are responding to the Brooklyn subway station amid an active manhunt for the suspect, who remains on the loose. The NYPD remains the lead agency leading the investigation.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation in Brooklyn, a DOJ source confirmed to Fox News' Jake Gibson.
An NYPD source tells Fox News' Marta Dhanis there are no known "active devices" at the moment.
Police are asking any witnesses to call 800-577-TIPS.
The New York Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning during peak commuting hours for employees headed into Manhattan.
An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News Digital that a shooting took place at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, but she did not immediately have information on how many people were wounded and whether a suspect had been taken into custody.
FDNY told Fox News that firefighters responded to a call for smoke in the D-N-R lines. Upon arrival, units discover multiple people shot and several undetonated devices at the same location. It continues to be an active scene.
Live Coverage begins here