Brooklyn subway station shooting: multiple wounded, 'undetonated devices' found

NYC subway station shooting leaves multiple wounded, 'undetonated devices' found

The New York Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning during peak commuting hours for employees headed into Manhattan.

An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News Digital that a shooting took place at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, but she did not immediately have information on how many people were wounded and whether a suspect had been taken into custody.

FDNY told Fox News that firefighters responded to a call for smoke in the D-N-R lines. Upon arrival, units discover multiple people shot and several undetonated devices at the same location. It continues to be an active scene.

