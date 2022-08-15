Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Child found in hot car in Missouri dies

Missouri police say temperatures were in the 90s during the incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said.

Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.

Miller couldn’t provide details about how long the girl had been in the vehicle before she was found.

MISSOURI MAN CHARGED AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING HIS NEIGHBOR OVER LAWN MOWING DISPUTE

A Missouri 3-year-old girl died after being found in a hot car.

A Missouri 3-year-old girl died after being found in a hot car.

MISSOURI SPELUNKERS FIND DOG MISSING FOR MONTHS INSIDE CAVE

No arrests have been made, and the girl's name wasn't immediately released.