Chicago
Published

Chicago woman dies after being shot with her own gun by home invader: police

Homicide investigation underway after intruder entered South Side property, according to Chicago Police

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman
Chicago Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning after being shot with her own weapon by a home invader. 

The incident happened around 3:18 a.m. in the city’s South Side, according to investigators. 

"A female victim, 22, was inside a residence... when an unknown female offender entered," police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"After a verbal dispute, the victim, a Concealed Carry License holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time," the statement continued. 

The block in Chicago's South Side where the shooting happened around 3:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to police.

The block in Chicago's South Side where the shooting happened around 3:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to police. (Google Maps)

Investigators say the woman was struck in the chest and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. 

She later was pronounced dead. 

Homicide detectives from Chicago's Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Homicide detectives from Chicago's Police Department are investigating the shooting. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The offender fled the scene with the victim's weapon in [an] unknown direction," police said. 

Chicago Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot one time in the chest. She later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Chicago Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot one time in the chest. She later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. (iStock)

Chicago Police are conducting a homicide investigation and there are no arrests at this time. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.