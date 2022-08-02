Chicago violence: Weekend shootings wound 48 victims as Monday sees more bloodshed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There were 48 people shot and six killed in Chicago over a weekend that preceded another day of bloodshed in the Windy City, according to information released by police.

At least 10 people were shot and one person was stabbed on Monday alone in Chicago, according to information released by police. Authorities have said that one of the gunshot victims has since succumbed to their injuries.

In one of Monday’s shootings, four people were struck, including one who was critically injured, police said.

Investigators determined that two men, ages 21 and 23, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old when a security guard, 37, intervened. The guard "drew his weapon and discharged it at one of the male offenders who was shooting in his direction," the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said.

The guard suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his head. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Meanwhile, the youngest offender suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was critically injured. The other gunmen each also suffered gunshot wounds, but were expected to survive.

All three shooters were taking into police custody and investigators have recovered multiple weapons, police said. Criminal charges against the trio are pending.

Police responded to 40 shootings in the Windy City over the weekend, when 48 people were struck by bullets and six people were killed. CPD listed five people killed, though a Fox News Digital count indicated there were six homicides over the weekend.

The murder victims were ages 16, 21, 31, 31 and 43. Police are still working to determine the identity and age of another homicide victim.

According to police, the 16-year-old murder victim was in a vehicle that was stopped at a light on South Kedzie Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Sunday "when shots were fired." The person driving the car then struck a tree, police said.

Two victims – ages 16 and 19 – were rushed to an area hospital, The 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was expected to survive. The younger victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and could not be saved.