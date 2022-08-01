Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

5 children among 7 killed in fiery, head-on crash along Chicago-area interstate

Illinois State Police said the children who died in the fiery crash were between the ages of 5 and 13 years old

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
A mother and her five young children were among seven people killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into a van on an interstate just outside of Chicago early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said Jennifer Fernandez, 22, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in McHenry County around 2 a.m. when she crashed head-on into a van being driven by Thomas Dobosz, 32. 

Both cars burst into flames upon impact. Fernandez was killed in the crash. Police said it is unclear why Fernandez was driving the wrong way on the interstate. 

Dobosz was seriously injured. His wife, Lauren Dobosz, 31, was killed. 

FILE- An Illinois State Police cruiser.

Their five children also died in the crash. Police did not identify the five children by name, but said they included two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Neighbors of the Dobosz family told Fox 32 Chicago they were stunned by the horrifying crash. 

FILE- An Illinois State Police SUV is parked in a parking lot.

One neighbor told the station that the children would always say hi, and that Tom and Lauren took care of elderly grandparents who lived near them.

