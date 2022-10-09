Expand / Collapse search
Chicago train hits car on city's far South Side, 2 injuries reported

Chicago police said two people were seriously injured

A train hit a car on Chicago's far South Side on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Metra, which operates the train, said that outbound Rock Island train #113 crashed into a car at West 111th Street near Marshfield Avenue, according to FOX 32.

The Metra spokesperson said that multiple people were injured in the incident, but didn't report any deaths.

Metra suspended outbound Rock Island trans for a period of time on Sunday.

A Metra commuter train rolls out of downtown on September 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

A Metra commuter train rolls out of downtown on September 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago police told ABC7 News that two people were seriously injured as a result of the crash.

