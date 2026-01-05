Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Campus Radicals

Chicago Teachers Union promotes Venezuela regime change protests organized by socialist groups

Chicago Teachers Union promoted rally organized by ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Far-left protesters UNRAVEL after Maduro's capture: 'Imperialist bullying' Video

Far-left protesters UNRAVEL after Maduro's capture: 'Imperialist bullying'

Demonstrators gathered in New York City to protest the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Teachers Union on Saturday promoted a protest of the Trump administration's action in Venezuela hosted by a who's who of far-left organizations, including a group that openly supports socialism.

Activists from the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition, along with activists from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, organized just hours after news that Venezuela's socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro had been captured by U.S. special forces in a daring mission during the dead of night. By Saturday afternoon, protesters in cities across the nation came together with signs and promotional material made specially for the occasion.

At 1 p.m. local time, the Chicago Teachers Union posted a flyer on its official X account promoting the protests, and directing activists to gather at Federal Plaza at 5 p.m.

Chicago Venezuela protestor holds sign in crowd at night

Protesters demonstrate at the Dirksen Federal Building Plaza to condemn U.S. military airstrikes on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier that day, in Chicago on Jan. 3, 2026. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘WE BUILT VENEZUELA’S OIL INDUSTRY:’ TRUMP VOWS US ENERGY RETURN AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

"EMERGENCY PROTEST: NO WAR ON VENEZUELA. STOP THE BOMBINGS," the post said. "Join us in the streets to demand an end to U.S. aggression against Venezuela."

The flyer was emblazoned with the same message as the post, but also listed cosponsors for the event.

X users ripped the union for promoting the event. 

"How is this helping the education of children in Chicago?" asked one critic

"Do you ever actually focus on teaching?" asked another

"Are you teachers or activists? Anyway [the bombing is] already done," said a third

Along with ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) was listed as a cosponsor. So were the Palestinian Feminist Collective, Palestinian Youth Movement and the Illinois Green Party.

ANSWER was founded three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, to advocate against war and occupation in the Middle East, according to its website.

MADURO GAVE CAR INTERVIEW ABOUT POSSIBLE TRUMP OLIVE BRANCH DAYS BEFORE HE WAS CAPTURED BY US

Group of Venezuela protesters hold signs in Chicago

Protesters gather to protest the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Chicago on Jan. 3, 2026. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Party for Socialism and Liberation calls capitalism a "crisis," and says the only solution to that crisis is a "socialist transformation of society."

The group blames capitalism for a litany of social problems, including racism, gender and sex-based violence and poverty.

Students for Justice in Palestine has been embroiled in controversy since it organized on college campuses around the country during the two-year war in Gaza, which concluded when a ceasefire between Hamas terrorists and Israel was reached in October.

In an October post claiming that Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was killed after the ceasefire, SJP called for continued war and "death to Zionism" and "collaborators."

"Three days after the ceasefire deal announcement, journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was martyred by the Zionist-proxy Doghmush clan," an SJP Instagram post said. "Saleh’s martyrdom is a testament to the fact that the fight against Zionism in all its manifestations — from the IOF to its collaborators — must continue," it wrote, using the acronym for "Israeli Occupation Forces."

PSL protest at White House

Protesters rally outside the White House, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

In 2024, a global law firm sued SJP, claiming that it provided "substantial assistance" to Hamas.

The group's chapter at Yale University, which celebrated Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israeli concert-goers as a "historic win for the Palestinian resistance," was kicked to the curb by the school after what was described as "disturbing anti-semitic conduct."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Teachers Union, ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation did not return requests for comment.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue