Chicago Teachers Union promotes Venezuela regime change protests organized by socialist groups

The Chicago Teachers Union on Saturday promoted a protest of the Trump administration's action in Venezuela hosted by a who's who of far-left organizations, including a group that openly supports socialism.

Activists from the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition, along with activists from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, organized just hours after news that Venezuela's socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro had been captured by U.S. special forces in a daring mission during the dead of night. By Saturday afternoon, protesters in cities across the nation came together with signs and promotional material made specially for the occasion.

At 1 p.m. local time, the Chicago Teachers Union posted a flyer on its official X account promoting the protests, and directing activists to gather at Federal Plaza at 5 p.m.

"EMERGENCY PROTEST: NO WAR ON VENEZUELA. STOP THE BOMBINGS," the post said. "Join us in the streets to demand an end to U.S. aggression against Venezuela."

The flyer was emblazoned with the same message as the post, but also listed cosponsors for the event.

X users ripped the union for promoting the event.

"How is this helping the education of children in Chicago?" asked one critic.

"Do you ever actually focus on teaching?" asked another.

"Are you teachers or activists? Anyway [the bombing is] already done," said a third.

Along with ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) was listed as a cosponsor. So were the Palestinian Feminist Collective, Palestinian Youth Movement and the Illinois Green Party.

ANSWER was founded three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, to advocate against war and occupation in the Middle East, according to its website.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation calls capitalism a "crisis," and says the only solution to that crisis is a "socialist transformation of society."

The group blames capitalism for a litany of social problems, including racism, gender and sex-based violence and poverty.

Students for Justice in Palestine has been embroiled in controversy since it organized on college campuses around the country during the two-year war in Gaza, which concluded when a ceasefire between Hamas terrorists and Israel was reached in October.

In an October post claiming that Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was killed after the ceasefire, SJP called for continued war and "death to Zionism" and "collaborators."

"Three days after the ceasefire deal announcement, journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was martyred by the Zionist-proxy Doghmush clan," an SJP Instagram post said. "Saleh’s martyrdom is a testament to the fact that the fight against Zionism in all its manifestations — from the IOF to its collaborators — must continue," it wrote, using the acronym for "Israeli Occupation Forces."

In 2024, a global law firm sued SJP, claiming that it provided "substantial assistance" to Hamas.

The group's chapter at Yale University, which celebrated Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israeli concert-goers as a "historic win for the Palestinian resistance," was kicked to the curb by the school after what was described as "disturbing anti-semitic conduct."

The Chicago Teachers Union, ANSWER and the Party for Socialism and Liberation did not return requests for comment.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.