Middle East

College anti-Israel group calls for death to all Zionist 'collaborators' in Gaza

Students for Justice in Palestine responds to journalist's killing amid Hamas crackdown on rivals

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Students for Justice in Palestine, the anti-Israel group with chapters across American college campuses, is calling for "death to all collaborators" in Gaza.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the group cited the death of journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi, who was killed the same day during fighting between Hamas and the Doghmush clan, a Palestinian opposition group.

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

Pro-Palestinian students in a protest.

Students and community members march at UCLA in memory of Palestinian lives lost in Gaza. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Three days after the ceasefire deal announcement, journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was martyred by the Zionist-proxy Doghmush clan," SJP wrote in a tribute online. "Saleh’s martyrdom is a testament to the fact that the fight against Zionism in all its manifestations — from the IOF to its collaborators — must continue," it wrote, using the acronym for "Israeli Occupation Forces."

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST GROUP BACKING MAMDANI CONDEMNS GAZA CEASEFIRE, CALLS FOR MORE ANTI-ISRAEL RESISTANCE

hamas fighters in gaza on feb. 8, 2025

Hamas has signed onto President Donald Trump plan as IDF forces start withdrawing from the enclave. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Death to the occupation. Death to Zionism. Death to all collaborators," the post concluded.

The group has organized protests across college campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

With a truce in place between Hamas and Israel following two years of fighting, the terror group has cracked down on its rivals.

Violent clashes and public executions have erupted in Gaza as Hamas seeks to reassert control of the territory.

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Hamas terrorists marching in Gaza during a parade.  (Getty Images)

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the executions, which an Israeli military official told Fox News Digital are "Hamas’s deliberate attempt to show the killing publicly and reestablish its rule by terrorizing civilians."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
