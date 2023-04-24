Mysterious deaths of six cattle in Texas sparks UFO fears: 'Something strange' is happening

A UFO investigator is speaking out about strange things happening in Texas after several cattle were found dead with their tongues removed in three separate counties.

Tim Doyle, a lead investigator on the TV series "UFO Seekers," said he wasn’t too surprised to hear six cattle were found mutilated because "cattle mutilations have been going on in-depth since the 70s."

He shared a story about Gabe Valdez, a New Mexico State police officer, who reportedly saw a UFO-like object while investigating a case of mutilated cattle.

"In one of those cases from 1976, Gabe Valdez, the police officer, found evidence of a triangular-shaped object landing near a cow. Then some type of tripods exiting this craft–and these tripods were anywhere from 28 inches to four inches in length," he explained Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "Now, Gabe said in his investigation that these tripods that exited this UFO craft followed the cow for 600 feet before the cow finally fell dead. And these tripods had little tracks that they left on the ground. Gabe returned to the same incident site for a second time and found that these tracks had actually gone over his tire tracks."

Guest host Will Cain said he has an open mind to the issue of UFOs but wondered if there was a simple explanation for the murders. "Has it ever been cults or kids? Has it ever been the simplest explanation?" he asked.

"No. [It’s] not cults or kids," Doyle replied. "Even in that New Mexico caseload, which the FBI investigated and the FBI said it was just ‘natural predators,’ Mr. Valdez, the police officer, said that the surgical cuts in which, get this Will, even then– the rectum and the genitalia were removed from the cattle the same way they are now."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office released a statement last week saying on two of the five cows, a "circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow."

The sheriff’s office shared that there were no signs of a struggle and that the grass around one of the cows found at a ranch was "undisturbed." "No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area," the statement read.

In addition, the other five animals were found with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks ."

"No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death," it continued.

Investigators say the causes of deaths remain unknown and that other similar incidences have been reported across the country.

