Chicago shooting leaves five people seriously injured

Five people were injured in the shooting on Chicago's West Side

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting in Chicago's West Side on early Sunday morning left five people seriously injured.

The shooting happened at around 1:32 a.m. in Garfield Park when a group of people were standing on a sidewalk when a fight broke out, according to FOX 32 Chicago

The fight escalated, and five people were shot, according to the report.

Two 21-year-old men were shot and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Сhicago, USA - July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot and taken to a local hospital in serious condition, in addition to a 16-year-old girl, and a 33-year-old.

No individuals have been arrested, according to the report. 

