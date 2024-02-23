Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago security guard gunned down with rifle, killed in Family Dollar store: police

Loyce Wright, 43, was shot inside a Family Dollar store in Chicago

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published | Updated
close
A Chicago security guard was gunned down at a Family Dollar store in the city's West Side, police said.

According to FOX 32, citing the Chicago Police Department, authorities were called to the discount store on Friday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the suspect approached 43-year-old Loyce Wright with a rifle and gunned him down in the store.

Wright, a security guard at the store, was struck multiple times by the gunfire. 

Family Dollar store

Pedestrians walk past a Family Dollar store in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on August 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed with the local outlet.

Jessie Brown, who works as a security at a store next door, said he was at work when he heard the barage of gunfire.

"I was at work and I heard the gunshots next door, so I went next door to go see what happened and then I see my friend, Loyce, on the ground," Brown told FOX 32.

Georgia Athens Daughter Collier Murder

The inside of a Family Dollar store in Clayton, Georgia. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

Brown said that he had known Wright for 20 years and that the pair both worked in security.

"He was a good friend, he loved doing security, I loved doing security and it's just sad that this happened to him," said Brown.

"All he was trying to do was work and take care of his family and now this," he added.

Chicago Police Department HQ exteriors

Chicago Police Department headquarters on May 17, 2021. (Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

The Chicago Police Department said that they do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating the incident.

Dollar Tree Inc., the parent company of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.