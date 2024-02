Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An illegal immigrant from Honduras has been charged with multiple counts related to child pornography and filming minors in Virginia.

Gherson Gonzales Hernandez, 24, faces 10 counts related to child pornography material and two counts of unlawful creation of a videographic or still image of a minor, FOX 5 DC reported.

The unlawful filming charge is related to an alleged August 2019 offense. The others are connected to a November 2023 offense. He was arrested Feb. 9.

In a statement reported by FOX 5, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Washington, D.C. spokesman James Covington confirmed that Hernandez is a Honduran national and "unlawfully present" in the U.S.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ERO authorities have lodged a detainer request for Hernandez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held, according to the statement.

The requests ask local authorities to notify ICE agencies to hold specific inmates for up to 48 hours beyond their jail time to allow immigration authorities to take them into custody to begin deportation proceedings.

Many jurisdictions ignore such requests because of sanctuary city policies, which prohibits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

ICE has said that a lack of cooperation results in local law enforcement agencies releasing illegal immigrants back into society.