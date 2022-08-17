Chicago police say four teenagers shot while on the front porch of a house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police say that four teenagers were shot on Wednesday night while standing on the front porch of a house.

The incident happened on the city's South Side at 6:42 p.m. when a 16-year-old male and three 15-year-old male victims were shot.

The 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's hospital where he's in fair condition.

One 15-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to the right leg, the second 15-year-old has a gunshot wound in his right arm, and the third 15-year-old male received a graze wound to the stomach. All victims were taken to local hospitals, according to police, and are in good condition.

Chicago police say no arrests have been made.