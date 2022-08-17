Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police say four teenagers shot while on the front porch of a house

Chicago police say all victims were taken to local hospitals and are in good or fair condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Chicago police say that four teenagers were shot on Wednesday night while standing on the front porch of a house.

The incident happened on the city's South Side at 6:42 p.m. when a 16-year-old male and three 15-year-old male victims were shot.

The 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's hospital where he's in fair condition. 

One 15-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to the right leg, the second 15-year-old has a gunshot wound in his right arm, and the third 15-year-old male received a graze wound to the stomach. All victims were taken to local hospitals, according to police, and are in good condition.

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

Chicago police say no arrests have been made.

