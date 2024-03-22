Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting

A Chicago police officer was wounded and a 26-year-old man was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, police said.

The wounded officer was shot in the wrist Thursday evening and hospitalized in good condition, while four other officers who weren’t shot were hospitalized for observation, police said.

The man who fired shots suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital about a half-hour after the shooting, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Dexter Reed, 26.

Chicago police said in a statement that an exchange of gunfire erupted while officers were near a car they had pulled over around 6 p.m., in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side. Police did not immediately disclose how many officers fired their weapons.

More than 50 rounds were picked up by the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing records shared with the newspaper. Police said a firearm was recovered from the shooting scene.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling addressed the shooting later Thursday at a meeting of the Chicago Police Board, saying that he hopes the wounded officer makes "a speedy recovery."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Police said the officer or officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, a routine step following shootings involving police officers.