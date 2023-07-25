Chicago police officer sustains non-life-threatening injury after getting shot in hand

A Chicago police officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury when they were shot in the hand Monday night on the city’s South Side, a department spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

Two other officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution, news outlets reported.

The wounded officer sustained their injury during an exchange of gunfire, outlets reported.

There was no immediate word on a suspect in the case.

The shooting occurred in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police did not release information about the officer's gender. No other further information was immediately available.