Illinois
Published

Drive-by shooting in Chicago kills 40-year-old woman, injures 4 others

IL shooting victim told police the shooter was traveling in a vehicle at the time

Associated Press
A drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago's West Side killed a 40-year-old woman and injured four other people, police said.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO MAN ALLEGEDLY MICROWAVED KITTEN TO DEATH, KILLED OTHER FELINES

Illinois crime

A drive-by shooting on the West Side of Chicago killed a 40-year-old woman and injured four others.

Four others were hospitalized in fair condition, police said. They were a 38-year-old woman shot in the buttocks, a 39-year-old man wounded in one of his arms, a 38-year-old man hit in a thigh and a 42-year-old man struck in a leg and a foot.

One of the victims told police the shooter was traveling in a vehicle at the time.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case.