Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston murder: Accused cop killers identified in ambush robbery

Chicago cop Areanah Preston, 24, was killed outside her home Saturday

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Chicago police have taken at least four people into custody in connection with the shooting death of Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot multiple times outside her home early Saturday after returning from work.

Four suspects have been charged in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston and will face a Cook County Circuit Court judge at noon CT Wednesday, officials tell Fox News Digital.

Preston, 24, was shot and killed outside her South Side home Saturday after returning from a night shift, according to police.

Trevell Breeland, 19; Joseph Brooks, 19; Jakwon Buchanan, 18; and a 16-year-old juvenile whose name was not released, all face charges that include murder and robbery in Preston's death. 

Police also charged them in connection with other robberies, a carjacking and in Breeland's case, felon in possession of a firearm.

CHICAGO COP MURDER: 5 IN CUSTODY AFTER OFFICER'S SHOOTING DEATH, SOURCE SAYS

Four mug shots in a row

Three Chicago men are accused of murder and robbery and other charges in connection with a crime spree that included the death of Police Officer Areanah Preston, 24. The identity of a 16-year-old juvenile suspect has not been made public. From left: Trevell Breeland, 19; Joseph Brooks, 19; Jakwon Buchanan, 18. (Chicago Police Department)

Preston was a three-year veteran of the force and was due to receive a master's degree from Loyola University in Chicago this coming Saturday.

Her family will accept her degree at the commencement ceremony, which is closed to the media, a school spokesman told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Areanah Preston in uniform in front of US flag

Chicago Police have released the official portrait of slain Officer Areanah Preston, 24, who was fatally shot outside her home after the end of her night shift Saturday. (Chicago Police Department)

Police took five persons of interest into custody earlier this week – four after a SWAT standoff at 76th and Bishop streets on Sunday night, and a fifth separately, according to law enforcement sources – but it was not immediately clear whether they were all connected to the attack on Preston.

Both Breeland and Buchanan lived on the Bishop Street, police said. 

Areanah Preston in a black dress

Areanah Preston poses for a graduation session in Chicago, IL, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. CPD Officer Preston, 24, was shot and killed near her mother's home in Chicago on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Artistic Elegance Photography)

A spokesperson for State's Attorney Kim Foxx deferred questions about the investigation to Chicago police.

Early on in the investigation, the attack was believed to have been a robbery, according to the city's chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

WISCONSIN DEPUTY SHOT WHILE TENDING TO DUI SUSPECT WHO DROVE INTO A DITCH

Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Eric Carter delivers a news briefing

Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Eric Carter delivers a news briefing on the shooting death of Officer Areanah Preston on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (FOX 32 Chicago)

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital it fit the pattern of a "swarm" style robbery, in which a group of crooks rush a single victim. The number and nature of Preston's gunshot wounds also suggested an up-close encounter, the source said.

Preston, after working a night shift, returned home around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Around that time, dispatchers received an alert of shots fired on her block.

"Officers responded and found one of our own suffering gunshot wounds," the department's interim superintendent, Eric Carter, said during an emotional news briefing Saturday morning.

Areanah Preston in a cap and gown

Areanah Preston poses for a graduation session in Chicago, IL, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. CPD Officer Preston, 24, was shot and killed near her mother's home in Chicago on Saturday, May 6, 2023 (Artistic Elegance Photography)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting "awful and tragic" and said she had instructed police to "spare no expense" in hunting down the suspects.

"There are some who say that our police officers are not worthy of our respect," she said. "There are some who say we should not be supporting and funding our police department. I would urge any person who holds that view to reflect on moments like this."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports