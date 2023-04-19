Business owner flees Chicago crime chaos: 'Employees are being held up'

A Chicago business owner says he is fleeing the crime-infested city because leaders are "supporting anarchy" and he "can't put up with it any longer."

"Our employees are being held up for their wallets and their phones at gunpoint," Rabine Group founder Gary Rabine told " America Reports " on Wednesday. "It's just not worth it anymore, the danger. You know, we are very safety-oriented company, and we can't put up with it any longer."

Rabine, who has built business in the Chicago area for over 40 years, says his customers and employees do not want to live in the Windy City anymore.

"It's a terrible place to be and we've got a governor and a mayor and a future mayor in the city who are promoting this anarchy," he said. "If you watch the messaging from our governor and from the past mayor, and even more so the new mayor, it's all about, you know, basically reparations, right? It's okay to rob and pillage and steal. You're not going to get in any trouble, and it's just a great form of reparations in the mindset of this new mayor and the governor has done nothing to stop either."

Rabine told Fox News the mentality of Chicago leaders is "not fair" to the community because as jobs go, so does opportunity for the good people of Chicago who cannot afford to leave and are stuck with "less opportunity, less jobs and more violence."

"This anarchy is not going to stop as long as we have terrible leaders like Brandon Johnson, J.B. Pritzker and Lori Lightfoot ," he said. "It will not change. It's only going to get worse...I have family members and loved ones that live in the city. They all want out and are getting out, great employees across my companies...will rather be in any state in the country than Illinois. This was never the case five years ago and back. There's an urgent issue here of change. It's not going to happen, unfortunately, with terrible leadership that we have."

Rabine's comments come as outrage continues days after hundreds of teenagers last weekend stormed the streets of downtown Chicago, smashing car windows, attacking bystanders and sending panicked tourists running from the sound of gunfire. Fox 32 cameras captured video of teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area.