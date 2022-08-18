Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police arrest man after he allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man at train stop

Chicago police have increased patrols of CTA trains after a wave of crime

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Police in Chicago arrested a man on Wednesday right after he allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man at a Pink Line stop.

The Chicago Police Department says that Dominique Holiday, 32, was arrested at the scene after he allegedly robbed the man on the 1900 block of South Kedzie on the city's West Side, according to FOX 32.

Police say Holiday was charged with a felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age.

The incident comes after an announcement from CTA president Dorval Carter that canine units would be returning to the trains as part of an unarmed security force.

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

Carter made the announcement after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train on Aug. 6.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said after the shooting that more police officers would be assigned to trains within the CTA system.

