Chicago police arrest man after he allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man at train stop

Police in Chicago arrested a man on Wednesday right after he allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man at a Pink Line stop.

The Chicago Police Department says that Dominique Holiday, 32, was arrested at the scene after he allegedly robbed the man on the 1900 block of South Kedzie on the city's West Side, according to FOX 32.

Police say Holiday was charged with a felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age.

The incident comes after an announcement from CTA president Dorval Carter that canine units would be returning to the trains as part of an unarmed security force.

Carter made the announcement after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train on Aug. 6.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said after the shooting that more police officers would be assigned to trains within the CTA system.