Chicago pileup involves nearly 60 vehicles, several hurt after snow leaves roads 'extremely hazardous'

A car pileup early Wednesday on a Chicago expressway left several injured as light snow made travel treacherous across the region.

Nearly 60 vehicles were involved in the crash around 5:45 a.m. on Interstate 90, known as the Kennedy Expressway, near North Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter

"Numerous accidents still be (sic) reported due to low traction around the city," the fire department said. "Do not use Kennedy at this time. Be aware of low traction on all expressways and some surface streets."

Fourteen people were transported to St. Mary, St. Joseph and Northwestern Memorial hospitals. Fire officials said that 45 other people were treated at the scene and opted not to be transported to area hospitals.

None of the injures was listed as life-threatening.

The Chicago area was under a winter weather advisory at the time, as a light snow created slippery conditions, "particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps," according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS office in Chicago said the snow left conditions "extremely hazardous" throughout the region.

"If you don't have to travel, you should avoid it early this morning," the office tweeted. "There are bad accidents all over the expressways! Nearly every bridge is icy!"

The snow left multiple Interstates closed across northeast Illinois.

Snow in the Chicago area is expected to diminish throughout the morning as temperatures rise above freezing. A winter weather advisory for northwest Indiana, north-central and northeast Illinois goes till 10 a.m. CDT.

