Chicago officer who shot cop husband was trying to kill herself when gun went off during struggle: Prosecutors

A Chicago police officer charged with the shooting death of her husband, who is also a cop on the force, was threatening to kill herself when they struggled over the weapon and it went off, prosecutors said.

German Villasenor, 44, and his wife Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, were struggling over her gun when she removed it from her holster during an argument over an affair in their bedroom Tuesday and indicated she was going to shoot herself, court documents said.

During the struggle, the weapon fired and German Villasenor was struck by a bullet in the chest that exited his back and became lodged in a wall, authorities said.

The couple's 16-year-old son heard the shot and rushed to the upstairs bedroom and found his father on his back and his mother performing CPR, prosecutors said. She told the teenager to retrieve her medical kit from her car.

The teen did and waited outside for paramedics to arrive after calling 911. His father was taken to a hospital, where he later died. An off-duty officer heard that an officer had been shot and was the first officer to respond to the home, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Villasenor allegedly told the responding officer the couple was arguing over an affair she had, and the struggle over the gun ensued after she threatened to kill herself. The officer noted the smell of alcohol on her breath, and she allegedly refused to submit to a department-mandated alcohol breath test.

She refused treatment when paramedics arrived.

Investigators recovered three guns from the bedroom: two Glock service weapons with one of the magazines missing and a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol. The fired shell casing was still inside the Sig Sauer firearm, indicating the weapon "was grabbed or pressed hard against something," court documents said.

Officers recovered a live round on the floor as well.

Villasenor is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter. She was granted $50,000 bond Friday and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 23.