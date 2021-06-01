Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence: 32 wounded, 3 killed in shootings

There were 27 shootings citywide from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Three people were killed and a total of 27 were shot in Chicago over the extended holiday weekend, police said Tuesday. 

There were 32 people wounded in the 27 shootings citywide from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. 

The most recent murder was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday, when a 40-year-old man was inside a car as it traveled through the city’s Harrison neighborhood. According to authorities, a suspect on the sidewalk pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times throughout his body. 

CHICAGO COPS AND COMMUNITY PRAY FOR PEACEFUL, SAFE SUMMER

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital, but could not be saved. 

Then, shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk of West McLean Avenue, where a vehicle pulled up and one person got out and opened fire. The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical wounds to his leg and armpit. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

CHICAGO SHOOTINGS, MURDERS OUTPACING 2020; NEARLY 1,000 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WOUNDED SO FAR THIS YEAR, POLICE SAY

The earliest reported murder involved a 26-year-old victim who was shot in the face and chest while riding in a vehicle as it headed east on West Ogden Avenue, police said. The car then crashed into a pole, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  

Police are still looking for the suspects involved in all three murders.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, four teenagers ranging in age from 17 to 19 were standing outside a Subway restaurant before 10 p.m. on Sunday when someone in a dark-colored car opened fire. 

Three of the victims were shot in the legs, while the other suffered a foot wound, according to police. All four were reported in good conditions at hospitals.

The Memorial Day weekend usually sees violence across Windy City neighborhoods. Last year’s Memorial Day weekend saw the most shootings since 2015 with at least nine people fatally shot and dozens more wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

