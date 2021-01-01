Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched, ‘unacceptable’ police raid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with the Black woman who was handcuffed by police while naked when officers raided the wrong home, the pair said in a joint statement.

The Democratic mayor and Anjanette Young met Thursday for what they described in the statement as "a very lengthy, very candid and productive conversation about the unacceptable raid on Ms. Young’s house and her pain."

Young, a social worker, was inside her home in February 2019 when police stormed in, serving a search warrant for what ended up being the wrong address. Young was not allowed to put her clothes on before police handcuffed her and even after she told them several times that they had the wrong home, according to video first released by Chicago's WBBM-TV.

"We also discussed a number of systemic changes necessary to address the wrongs done not only to Ms. Young, but also to other victims," Young and Lightfoot said in the joint statement. "We both acknowledge that today’s conversation, was but a step towards Ms. Young’s healing."

The statement describes how Thursday’s meeting "was not a resolution to the problematic issues" that led to the February 2019 raid but noted: "there could be no resolution without first engaging in a substantive conversation."

"We are both committed to continuing to identify areas of common ground relating to these issues and to working towards necessary policy changes together," the statement continues.

The pair had originally been scheduled to meet earlier this week for a closed-door conversation followed by a public forum, but Young, through attorneys, canceled the event after they were unable to agree to the terms of how to proceed.

Young’s attorney said at the time they still planned to sue the city.