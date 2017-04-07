Chicago man showing off car clocked at 160 mph

A Chicago man who wanted to show his friends how fast his new sports car could go ended up in jail after being clocked on radar going over 150 mph on the Indiana Toll Road.

An Indiana State Police trooper was sitting in a marked squad car about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the crossover on I-90 just east of the Cline Avenue exit in Gary, according to ISP.

Trooper Alaa Hamed saw a vehicle coming behind him in the eastbound lanes at a high rate of speed, to say the least. The 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the only vehicle he could see in either direction, was initially clocked at 158 mph in a 70 mph zone, ISP said in a statement.

A second speed check showed the car doing 151 mph as it “rapidly decreased its speed as it passed Hamed’s police car,” according to ISP.

The trooper chased the vehicle and pulled it over about two miles later.

The driver, 30-year-old Christopher Garza of Chicago, said he recently bought the car and “wanted to show his friends what his 707 horsepower engine could do,” police said.

