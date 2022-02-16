Chicago man robs train conductor at gunpoint in broad daylight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A masked Chicago man held a train conductor at gunpoint Tuesday during a broad daylight robbery at a downtown station stop, authorities said.

The unidentified male suspect, who was a passenger aboard the Metra Electric Line train, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun and announced the robbery as the train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station at 2:07 p.m., Metra police said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly stole the conductor’s cash and fled on foot into the station. Investigators determined the suspect originally boarded the train at the 147th Street Station in Harvey.

Metra police released two high-quality surveillance photos showing the suspect wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. A black ski mask also covers his head and face.

In one photo, the suspect is seen holding the semi-automatic handgun near his waist while walking down the platform and away from a train conductor who has his hands raised.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the Metra Police Department at 312-322-2999.