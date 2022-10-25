Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago man who led police on 95 mph chase was 'driving into oncoming traffic' at times, prosecutors say

Chicago man Jelani Pinkston allegedly was driving in stolen vehicle, Illinois officials say

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Chicago man who recently was arrested after leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 95 mph was observed "at times driving into oncoming traffic," prosecutors have revealed. 

Jelani Pinkston, 22, is now being held on $250,000 bond on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle stemming from the incidents that unfolded on Oct. 20, according to the Dupage County State’s Attorney’s Office. 

Prosecutors say the chase began late that night when Hinsdale Police Department officers tried to "stop the allegedly stolen vehicle. 

"The vehicle fled and after some time, officers called off the pursuit due to dangerous speeds," the State's Attorney’s Office said in a statement. 

Jelani Pinkston is set to be arraigned on Nov. 16, prosecutors say.

Jelani Pinkston is set to be arraigned on Nov. 16, prosecutors say. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

"A short time later, officers with the Oak Brook Police Department observed the same vehicle allegedly driving erratically at a high rate of speed," the statement added. "Officers activated their emergency lights but the vehicle, allegedly driven by Pinkston, continued to drive erratically, including through a residential neighborhood, at times driving into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of approximately 95 mph in a 35-mph zone." 

Pinkston eventually was taken into custody after his vehicle stalled. 

The investigation later revealed that the vehicle he was traveling in was reported stolen three days earlier, prosecutors say. 

"The allegations that Mr. Pinkston was not only in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, but also reached speeds approaching 100 mph in an attempt to avoid apprehension are disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Thankfully, no motorists or pedestrians were injured as Mr. Pinkston allegedly fled authorities. I thank the Oak Brook and Hinsdale Police Departments for their ongoing efforts in keeping our streets safe and for the successful apprehension of the defendant in this case." 

