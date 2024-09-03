Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Chicago man charged in random shooting deaths of 4 sleeping transit passengers

Rhanni S Davis, 30, allegedly shot, killed 4 people sleeping on Chicago Transit Authority line, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Chicago man who allegedly shot and killed four passengers at random as they were sleeping on a train on Monday has been charged. 

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, Fox Chicago reported. 

The four victims were sleeping on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train around 5:30 a.m. when they were shot, authorities said. 

Rhanni S. Davis mugshot

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, of Chicago allegedly shot and killed four passengers sleeping on a Chicago-area train.

The train arrived at the Forest Park station and CTA workers notified police. 

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center before being pronounced dead

Two of the victims were identified as Adrian Collins, 60, and Simeon Bihesi, 28. The other two victims have so far been identified only as a male and a female.

Trains on track

The Chicago Transit Authority condemned the shooting in a statement on Monday. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Davis fled the scene after the shootings but was arrested on the CTA's Pink Line. Police reportedly recovered a gun during the arrest.

"This heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, nonetheless on a public transit train," the CTA said in a statement. 

Surveillance video allegedly showed Davis walking through a train car and shooting three of the victims seated separately, police said.

The fourth victim was in a different car.

