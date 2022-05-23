Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Chicago man charged after allegedly fatally shooting driver in the eye

The 18-year-old Chicago man was charged with felony first degree murder

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a driver of a car in the eye in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

Gaven Leon, 18, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly shooting the driver of a car in Irving Park in the eye on Feb. 3, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The driver, Ryan Balbag, 30, died as a result of his injuries two days after the shooting at a local hospital, according to the report.

Gaven Leon, 18, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly shooting the driver of a car in Irving Park in the eye on Feb. 3. (Chicago Police Department)

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police.

Leon was charged with felony first-degree murder and made a court appearance on Monday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.