Chicago man charged after allegedly fatally shooting driver in the eye

An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a driver of a car in the eye in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

Gaven Leon, 18, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly shooting the driver of a car in Irving Park in the eye on Feb. 3, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The driver, Ryan Balbag, 30, died as a result of his injuries two days after the shooting at a local hospital, according to the report.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police.

Leon was charged with felony first-degree murder and made a court appearance on Monday.