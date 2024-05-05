Expand / Collapse search
Chicago forced to cancel Cinco de Mayo parade due to gang violence

Police have made multiple arrests on gun charges

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Families in Democrat-run Chicago hoping to enjoy a Cinco de Mayo parade will have to wait until next year – after the city canceled the festivities due to "gang violence."

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) announced Sunday that the Cinco de Mayo Parade was canceled "out of an abundance of caution… to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children." 

Families were forced to pack up and head home after reports of large-scale fights in the area.

"This decision was made in agreement between CPD’s 10th District, elected officials, and parade organizers, following gang violence in the area," CPD said in a statement. 

Chicago Police cruiser

The Chicago Police Department was forced to cancel the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade due to "gang violence" on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The department said it arrested multiple people on unspecified gun charges.

CPD was clearing the parade route Sunday afternoon and asking parade-goers to "return home safely." 

