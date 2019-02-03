Chicago drive-by shooting outside bar leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded

Two people were killed and five others were wounded when a drive-by shooter opened fire on a crowd of people outside a bar on Chicago's far South Side early Sunday, officials said.

Police told the Chicago Sun-Times the attack happened around 2 a.m. when at least one person inside a silver Ford began firing at the group of people gathered outside of Reynold's Lounge following a fight inside.

Four men and three women were hit by gunfire, police told the newspaper.

Two of the men, ages 36 and 39, died after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another man is in critical condition, according to the Sun-Times.

Three of the other four wounded victims are hospitalized in good condition. One woman was only grazed and declined treatment, according to police.

It's unknown if any of the victims had been involved in the fight or were the intended targets. Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots outside the bar, according to CBS2.

The vehicle got away and there are no suspects at this time.

The deadly shooting came after officials announced that Chicago had the fewest number of January murders in the last nine years. On Friday, police said there were 20 murders in January.

The last time the city saw a lower number was in January 2010, when there were 19 homicides recorded.

Police also announced there were 100 shootings in the city during the month, which marked "the lowest figure for the same month in the past five years."

But the frigid temperatures may have been a factor in the crime freeze.

A record-breaking deep freeze from a polar vortex descended on the Midwest last week, with temperatures in the city of Chicago dipping to a dangerous minus 20 degrees.

The city has struggled with violence in recent years. Police in Chicago reported 561 homicides were committed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 -- compared to 660 homicides in 2017 and more than 770 in 2016, which marked a 19-year high that put a national spotlight on Chicago’s persistently high rates of gun violence.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and the Associated Press contributed to this report.