Chicago crime: 46 people shot, 7 killed during weekend violence

More than 45 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, and seven were killed in Chicago citywide over the weekend, police said Monday.

There were 36 shootings reported from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while at least two others were stabbed, including one victim who succumbed to his injuries, Chicago Police Department said. Information released by the authorities so far indicates the slain victims ranged in age from 17 to 37.

ILLINOIS MAN, TEEN CHARGED IN VIOLENT CARJACKING THAT LEFT MOTHER PARALYZED

The youngest person killed, a 17-year-old male, was driving a car around 3 p.m. Sunday when one or more shooters opened fire, causing the teenager to suffer at least one gunshot wound to his face, police said. He then crashed his car into a light pole. The teen was rushed to a local hospital but could not be saved, police said.

Of the 46 people shot, the youngest victim to survive, a 14-year-old boy, was on the sidewalk in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the hand and calf and also suffered a graze wound to his head, police said. He was taken to a local children’s hospital and police are still looking for his attacker.

Meanwhile, police said a body was discovered in the water near the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Police did not immediately provide any additional information regarding the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the next day, a 24-year-old woman was sitting with her 26-year-old boyfriend in a white 2020 Toyota Camry around 9:20 p.m. when the man got out of the car – and two men climbed in and tried to drive away with her inside, police said.

One of the men struck the male victim in the face as he tried to help the woman. The woman jumped out of the car before the attackers drove off, police said. Neither victim needed medical attention.