Illinois man, teen charged in violent carjacking that left mother paralyzed

A Chicago man and teenager have been charged in connection with a carjacking that left a mother of two paralyzed, authorities in Aurora announced Thursday.

Kimberly Weibring was eating inside her SUV on Jan. 16 while parked in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora when a group of carjackers approached the vehicle, police said. During the attack, she was shot in the spine, pulled from the car and thrown on the ground, authorities said.

The shooting resulted in her being paralyzed from her waist down.

"Let’s pause there for a moment to reflect upon this woman – who was minding her own business inside her car," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said. "She represents all of us who move through the world each day without harming anyone. Who, in a moment’s notice, become a victim of a violent crime at the hands of heartless evil-doers."

"Kimberly is lucky to be alive, but she has lost so much because of blatant disregard for life and humanity," the chief added. "This incident has strengthened the resolve of all of us in law enforcement and our commitment to justice."

The SUV was found on Jan. 20 in the Chicago suburb of Harvey. Investigators found bullet holes inside and outside the vehicle, police said.

Edward James McGee, 26, was arrested Monday in Harvey and is charged with carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody last week on the same charges in addition to unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors are petitioning for him to be charged as an adult.

A third suspect was fatally shot during a carjacking in Lansing, Ill., the Aurora Police Department said.

Detectives were led to the McGee and the teen after receiving several tips. The Aurora Police Department was assisted inthe investigation by the FBI and other federal agencies.