Chicago
Published

Chicago crime: Boy, 6, sexually abused in McDonald's bathroom stall, police say

Chicago McDonald's security guard tries to detain sex abuse suspect

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A six-year-old boy was sexually abused inside the bathroom stall of a Chicago McDonald’s over the weekend, police said Monday. 

The victim was in the stall of a River North McDonald’s bathroom shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when "an unknown offender entered the stall and sexually abused him," the Chicago Police Department said in an email Monday. 

A security guard at the North Clark Street restaurant tried to intervene and stop the suspect, who then grew violent, police said. He allegedly tried to resist arrest when cops arrived at the scene, but was ultimately taken into police custody. 

CHICAGO MAN ALLEGEDLY CARJACKS THREE PEOPLE, SHOOTS ONE PERSON IN THE LEG: POLICE

McDonald's located on North Clark Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood

McDonald's located on North Clark Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood (Google Street View)

Charges against the man – whose name and age were not immediately revealed – were pending. Meanwhile, the young victim was taken to a local hospital. 

6-YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT IN CHICAGO — MAKING HER THE 8TH CHILD VICTIM IN A WEEK

Bill Hemmer reports on crime surge crippling Chicago streets Video

The security guard did not need medical attention. 

Police are investigating the attack. 

