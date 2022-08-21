Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago man allegedly carjacks three people, shoots one person in the leg: police

Chicago police say that the man was arrested on Friday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man allegedly carjacked three different people on different days and even shot one of the victims, police say,

Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32.

Edwards allegedly shot a 28-year-old man during one of the incidents in the leg, police say.

He was charged with one count of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm, two counts of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of felony aggravated battery/discharge firearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32.

Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32. (Chicago Police Department)

Chicago police arrested Edwards on Friday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.