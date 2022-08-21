Chicago man allegedly carjacks three people, shoots one person in the leg: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man allegedly carjacked three different people on different days and even shot one of the victims, police say,

Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32.

Edwards allegedly shot a 28-year-old man during one of the incidents in the leg, police say.

He was charged with one count of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm, two counts of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of felony aggravated battery/discharge firearm.

Chicago police arrested Edwards on Friday.