Chicago concealed carry holder returns gunfire on carjacking suspect, wounding offender: police

Chicago police say a concealed carry license holder thwarted an accused attempted carjacker by returning gunfire, critically wounding the offender but walking free himself unscathed.

The 45-year-old male victim was in his vehicle at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Monday in the 5500 block of W. Chrystal Street in the Austin neighborhood when he was approached by an unknown male offender, according to the Chicago Police Department. The offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, police said.

Luckily, the victim — reported to be a concealed carry license holder — was armed and returned fire. He struck the offender one time in the upper chest area, police said.

The offender was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Loyola hospital in critical condition, and the offender’s gun was recovered on the scene.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident, police said.

In an update later Monday morning, police said the incident remains under investigation by Area Five detectives and "appears to be an attempt vehicle carjacking."

Chicago’s weekend crime stats show the city recently witnessed four murders.

From Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., there were 26 shooting incidents, involving 37 shooting victims citywide.