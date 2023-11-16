Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, officials say

At least 15 ambulances responded to horrific train collision

Associated Press
Published
A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring at least 19 people, three of them seriously, a fire official said.

The Chicago Fire Department said a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails just before 11 a.m. on the city's North Side.

Three people suffered serious injuries while 16 others had non-life-threatening injuries, fire department spokesman Larry Langford, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

CTA Yellow Line train crash

A CTA Yellow Line Train struck rail equipment leaving at least 23 people injured. (Chicago Fire Media)

"That’s probably going to go up," Langford said of the injured.

At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of a train collision, located near the Howard CTA station.

Train service on CTA's Red, Purple and Yellow lines had been temporarily suspended due to the crash, the commuter service said on its website.