Illinois
Published

Chicago-area teen dies after being struck by SUV that plowed into restaurant

Sean Richards, 14, was hit Monday outside Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale, IL

Associated Press
A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into a suburban Chicago restaurant, injuring four other people, has died days after the crash, authorities said Friday.

Sean Patrick Richards, of Hinsdale, died Thursday evening, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She said an autopsy had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.

The teen was outside Fontano’s Subs in Hinsdale when he was struck Monday afternoon by an SUV that then collided with the front of the restaurant. Richards was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, authorities said.

Illinois Fox News graphic

A 14-year-old boy, who was injured Monday after being hit by an SUV that crashed into a Chicago-area restaurant, has died. (Fox News)

Three other people inside the restaurant were also struck by the SUV or debris and were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. A fourth person was treated for minor injuries at the scene in Hinsdale, a village about 20 miles west of downtown Chicago.

Police said the SUV's driver, who was not injured, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred. Police are investigating what caused the crash, and no charges have been filed.

Richards' parents said their son graduated in May from the eighth grade at St. Isaac Jogues Parish Catholic School and was set to begin high school this fall at Benet Academy, The Pioneer Press reported.

"We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts," Kristine and Brian Richards said in a statement. "Sean was a gentle soul who was always both humble and kind."