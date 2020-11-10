Chicago woman snuck onto America Airlines flight without ticket en route to see Jay-Z: prosecutors

A Chicago woman skirted past several layers of security and somehow boarded a plane at O’Hare International Airport without a ticket, hoping to fly to Los Angeles to see rapper Jay-Z, prosecutors said.

Yaazmina Payton, 23, was arrested at the Chicago airport early Sunday after she was identified as the woman who “boarded an airplane without proper documentation,” police said in a statement.

Prosecutors told a judge Monday Payton was caught ducking under ropes at a Terminal 3 boarding door near the ticket gate of an American Airlines flight destined for Los Angeles when someone alerted a ticket agent, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Payton — who couldn’t provide a ticket or a boarding pass for the flight — was then arrested “without incident” and later charged with felony criminal trespass, police said.

After her arrest, Payton told investigators she pushed past a gate into a secure area at the airport as Transportation Security Administration officers were distracted, the Tribune reported.

Payton, of Chicago’s Marquette Park section, has PTSD and anxiety disorder, her court-appointed attorney told a judge during Monday’s hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jocelyn Schieve told a judge Payton also confessed to storming past another security checkpoint and claimed she was trying to get to Los Angeles to see Jay-Z.

A judge ordered Payton to be released on $500 bail. She was also banned from returning to O’Hare, the Tribune reported.

A TSA spokesman told The Post he was looking into the matter when reached for comment Tuesday.

“The safety and security of all travelers are our top priority,” a spokesperson for the agency told Fox News in a statement. “We are investigating this incident and cases of this nature can take up to 90 days.”

A message seeking comment from American Airlines was not immediately returned.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.