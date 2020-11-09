Expand / Collapse search
Woman charged for illegally boarding plane at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

It remains unclear how she allegedly bypassed security

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Ma’am, are you forgetting something?

A Chicago woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after boarding an airplane without a ticket at O'Hare International Airport over the weekend.

A Chicago woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after boarding an airplane without a ticket at O'Hare International Airport over the weekend. (iStock)

Yaazmina Payton has been accused of illegally boarding a plane without a ticket in Terminal 3 of the air hub, police said, according to Chicago TV affiliate WLS. Police confirmed that Payton was removed from the aircraft shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday and was taken into custody without incident.

It remains unclear which airline the plane was affiliated with and how the woman allegedly bypassed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints to hop on board. It also remains unclear if the incident delayed any scheduled flights. 

The 23-year-old from Marquette Park has been charged with a felony count of criminal trespass at an airport and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

She is expected to appear in bond court Monday.

Interestingly enough, around this time last year, a woman famously made headlines for surreptitiously boarding a Delta flight from Orlando, Fla., to Atlanta without an ID or boarding pass.

