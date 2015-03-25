Expand / Collapse search
Chemical spill at Maryland haunted house sends 6 to hospital

Baltimore County police say six employees at a haunted house in Essex were taken to a hospital after a jar of formaldehyde spilled and they became sick.

Police say the chemical was used in a display at Kim's Krypt Haunted Attraction. Firefighters were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

The fire department declared the situation a hazmat spill and worked to clean it up.

Police say those exposed to the chemical included several juveniles. Their injuries were not serious.

The haunted house was closed for the night. It was scheduled to run through Saturday.