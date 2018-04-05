Chemical attack reported at UC Berkeley, suspect at large

Authorities at the University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday were searching for a man who attacked a female employee with a chemical inside a bathroom on the school's campus.

Police issued a campus-wide alert Wednesday to inform students and faculty of the male suspect, according to KGO-TV. Officers said they searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

The man had encountered the female employee in a Wheeler Hall bathroom at approximately 1:35 a.m. and was told to leave because the building was closed, SFGate reported.

The suspect followed the woman as she exited the restroom and “assaulted her with a caustic chemical” thought to be ammonia, officials told KGO-TV.

The woman suffered chemical burns and was taken to the hospital by Berkeley firefighters. The suspect fled.

Information on the condition of the victim has yet to be released.

