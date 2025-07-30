FBI investigates sexual assault allegations on Carnival cruise ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating sexual assault allegations on a Carnival cruise ship.

An FBI spokesperson told KHOU 11 that the alleged sexual assault incident took place onboard the Carnival Breeze ship based out of Galveston, Texas. The incident happened on a cruise that returned to Galveston on Monday.

"FBI Houston is aware of allegations of a sexual assault that occurred on the Carnival Breeze cruise ship which docked in Galveston on 07/28/2025," the FBI spokesperson wrote. "As is customary with crimes aboard a cruise ship, an FBI Maritime Liaison Agent, based out of the Texas City Resident Agency, is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the cruise line regarding this incident. Also keeping in line with case reviews or open investigations, the FBI will not be providing additional details or updates regarding these matters."

The Carnival Breeze cruise was 4 days and made a stop in Cozumel, Mexico.

The FBI is also investigating a death aboard a different Gavelston-based cruise ship, the Carnival Dream.

A FBI Houston spokesperson told Fox News Digital that an incident took place on July 23 aboard the ship.

It's "standard practice" for the FBI to investigate deaths taking place on cruise ships, according to the spokesperson.

"This routine protocol ensures transparency. It does not automatically imply suspicious circumstances, and the facts of this matter do not suggest any such activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest's family and loved ones in this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

KHOU reported that the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person who died, 48-year-old Euvelester Villarreal Jr., passed away due to natural causes.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI and Carnival for comment.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.